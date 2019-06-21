Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charmaine R. Archer. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Charmain Rose (Murphy) Archer, 73, of Greenfield passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family and friends, after a long battle with cancer.



Charmaine was born on May 28, 1946. She was the daughter of Arthur "Gene" and Marguerite (Murphy) Wickline, who predeceased her.



She is survived by her life partner Alan Lackard, her daughter Pamela Archer and her husband David Wood, her son Michael and his wife Elizabeth (Baker) Archer, and her daughter Tiffany (Archer) and husband Scott Foley. She leaves four grandchildren; Marguerite (Maggie) and Samuel Tirrell, and Delaney and Dylan Archer. She also leaves her brothers Earl and Paul Wickline, her sister Marilyn Ellsworth, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Eugene and Peter Wickline.



Charmaine was a lifelong resident of Greenfield and made friends everywhere she went. She was a machine operator for most of her life working at Components, Bendix and JH Smith. She held bartending jobs at various locations and worked at both Fosters Supermarket and Stop & Shop. She will be remembered for her quick wit, sarcasm, and honesty (whether you asked for it or not). She enjoyed talking on the phone, playing Keno and taking care of her lawn.



Funeral services will held be Monday June 24, 2019 at 5 PM at Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal St. Calling hours will be from 3 PM until service time.



In lieu of flowers, which Charmaine feels "are a foolish waste of money because they die" please send plants or make a donation to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St., Greenfield 01301 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



