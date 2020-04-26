Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chella M. Boulanger. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





Chella M. (Lyman) Boulanger of Millers Falls Road, Turners Falls, MA passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at Buckley Healthcare Center, Greenfield, MA. Born in Holden, MA, February 22, 1933, she was the daughter of Howard R. and Evelyn M. (Myers) Lyman. Chella was a graduate of Turners Falls High School class of 1950 and later received her Associates degree in nursing from Greenfield Community College. She was predeceased by the love her life, her husband, Henry E. Boulanger. They met while working at a local tobacco farm and were married on December 19, 1949.While in high school, she played the clarinet in the band, was a cheerleader, and a member of the Glee Club. She was a nurse at UMass in the infirmary for many years. After retiring from UMass, she worked at Amherst College as an immunology nurse, and then at Charlene Manor. Chella was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church, sang in the choir, a member of the Catholic Women's Council, and involved with Cursillo. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. Chella was also a member of Sweet Adelines for many years and enjoyed traveling and singing with them. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family visiting with them out in the western and southern parts of the country. Chella was always on the go and had many other interests including reading, scrabble, swimming, and cribbage. Later in life, she enjoyed spending time at the senior center.Chella is lovingly remembered by her six children, Chella Hubert, Henry (Jean) Boulanger, Sharleen (Glenn) Rickard, Leita (Garry) Lipsey, Patrice (Brian) St. Germain, and Michael (Mary) Boulanger, 13 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and her brother Fredrick (Barbara) Lyman. She was predeceased by her sisters Pat Milano & Wilma Sherman, son-in-law Douglas Hubert, and her grandson Jeshuah Hubert.Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, the Montague Senior Center, or the .Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home. Graveside services in Elm Grove Cemetery will be private due to the healthcare crisis and mandates. A celebration of Life will take place at a later date.For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

