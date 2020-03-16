Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl L. Kuzontkoski. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl L. (Bovat) Kuzontkoski, 71, of River Road, passed away peacefully March 11, 2020, at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Cheryl was born in Greenfield, MA on February 9, 1949 to Milton and Marguerite (Mimna) Bovat. She attended Holy Trinity School and graduated from Greenfield High School, Class of 1967. She began her more than fifty-year career in cosmetology, graduating from Broms Academy in 1969. She attended Westfield State College and with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Cosmetology in 1982. Along with her business partner, they opened A Turning Point Beauty Salon in 1986. She assumed full ownership in 2005 and continued until her retirement in 2019. Cheryl was also a substitute teacher at Franklin County Tech School, and co-owner of ACD Women Fitness Center in Greenfield. She married Chester Kuzontkoski on November 30, 1974 in Saint Mary's Church in Turners Falls by Father Allen Stewart. Being a newly ordained priest, this was his first wedding.



Cheryl enjoyed going on trips to the annual USS Forrestal Association Reunion at locations throughout the country, always making new friends and staying in touch with old ones. These groups became very close over the last 25 years. A very patriotic person, she always attended and participated in the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam and Memorial Day services in Gill. Cheryl enjoyed vacationing at Old Lyme Beach, CT each June with all the family and grandchildren. Additionally, she took many trips to Atlanta, GA to be with her grandchildren there. An extremely lucky person, her most favorite pastime was gambling. On her many trips to Las Vegas, Foxwoods, Mohegan and MGM she could easily be found at Blue Gem or Flaming Sevens, the slot machines she liked and played the most, with surprising success. She also loved to garden, was an excellent cook and loving dog mother to her sweet Maxie, and her adopted dog, Ricki.



Cheryl was well known for her generosity and kindness, and she has been described by so many as having a heart of gold. Cheryl lived a full life and loved everyone around her unconditionally. She was most proud of her three grandchildren and she showered them with affection, creating beautiful memories that they will carry within them always.



Among her survivors are her beloved husband of 46 years, Chester; two sons, Colby Kuzontkoski and his wife Carrie of Kennasaw, GA and Chad Kuzontkoski and his wife Lynelle of Suffield, CT; three grandchildren, Charlotte, Cole and Calvin; a brother, Ronald Bovat and his wife Linda; a sister Denise Grazcik and her husband Robert, all of Greenfield, MA; many cousins and several nieces and nephews. Cheryl also leaves behind her "salon family" whom she loved so dearly.



She was predeceased by her parents and a brother John Bovat.



A memorial service will be held Saturday April 25 at 11am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Turners Falls.



Calling hours will be held Saturday morning (4/25) from 9am until the time of the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cheryl's memory may be made to the USS Forrestal Association, Attn. Jim Brussell, P.O. Box 225, Fort Loramie, OH 45845-0225.



