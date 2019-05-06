Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina O. Foster. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Christina Olive (Mills) Foster, 68, a resident of 33 Fosters Road, passed peacefully on Wednesday evening, May 1, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center, Greenfield, MA, with her loving husband David by her side.



A native of Montague, MA, Christina was born on January 24, 1951 to Geraldine (Arms) and Frederick L. Mills. She attended Montague Public Schools and the former Northfield School for Girls. She worked as a graphics technician with many companies and graphic artists in the printing industry, retiring in 2017 from Hadley Printing, Holyoke, MA following 25 years with the company. She loved her co-workers and they appreciated her expertise and work ethic. Earlier in her career, she worked for Pioneer Lithographs in Turners Falls, at the former GTD as a product inspector. In her youth, she was a waitress at the Shady Glen Restaurant and the former Al's Place in Turners Falls.



Christina was a member of the Montague Congregational Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher, as the church treasurer and on numerous church committees. She was a people person, whose time and talents were always appreciated by others. She married David E. Foster on February 21, 1969 in Turners Falls - her high school sweetheart. They shared 50 years of marriage together, during which they enjoyed traveling to the islands of the Caribbean, to West Yarmouth on Cape Cod and to various destinations along the Maine seacoast. Christina enjoyed working in her flower gardens and watching the wild turkeys and deer that were constant visitors at their home in Montague. She loved being outdoors and was in her heart a bit of a "tom boy".



Christina was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who is remembered with love and affection by her husband David; daughter Doreen, son Mathew and his wife Amanda, grandson Zachary, and her sister Lois. A celebration of Christina's life will be held at the Montague Congregational Church at a future date and time to be announced. Expressions of affection in the form of a charitable contribution in Christina's name, are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Montague Congregational Church, P.O. Box 65, Montague, MA 01351. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at

