Christine Marshall Ainsworth, 69, died unexpectedly on Monday evening (Sept. 30) at her home in Deerfield.



She leaves her sister Patty Pacelli of Littleton, a son Mathew and his fiance Annie Adams both of Deerfield, daughter April Greene and her husband Corey Greene both of Northfield, and two grandchildren, eight-year-old Chase and six-year-old Carter, whom she called the loves of her life.



She is pre-deceased by her mother Nellie Marshall and father MSP Sgt. James H. Marshall, who died on duty at the Shelburne barracks in 1960, and her brother James Andrew Marshall.



Whether it was tubing on the Deerfield River or buying fresh vegetables on Mill Village Road for her grandchildren, Christine never relinquished her zest for life. She was born at the Franklin County Hospital in Greenfield on May 25, 1950 and graduated from Greenfield High School in 1968. After living a decade in California, she returned to Greenfield and was wed to Gordon "Chip" Ainsworth on Oct. 19, 1980, at the St. James Church in South Deerfield. They moved into their home in the Wapping section of Deerfield and began raising their family.



She enjoyed keeping a nice yard and was a beach person who loved the open waters of the oceans and lakes. In recent weeks she never missed watching Chase play Frontier Youth League football and Carter show off on his new hoverboard. Her smile, wit and goodwill garnered lifelong friendships with Bill and Sharon Melnik, Nancy Cleary, Nancy Conant, Diana Hunter, Kathy Belanger, Denise Schwartz, Sandy Hillman and many others including her dear friends Ed Buffington and David Marsh.



She also leaves an aunt, Evelyn Grigonis of Sunderland, and her nieces and nephews who include Tony Pacelli and Marie Pacelli of Littleton and Boston, respectively, Lisa Igoe of West Newbury, Suzie Graves of Dover, N.H., Ellie Fuqua of Sunderland and Elizabeth Marshall of Charleston, S.C.



Calling hours will be held Friday 10/4 from 3-6pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. After calling hours, Christine's family would like to invite everyone to Terrazas's Restaurant 244 Country Club Rd. Greenfield, MA.



There will be no formal funeral services. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund 901 E. St. NW Suite 100 Washington, DC 20004-2025 or online at



For condolences, please visit

