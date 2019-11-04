Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine D. McCloud. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christine D. McCloud, 69, of Shelburne Falls, MA, died October 24 in Greenfield, after a prolonged illness.



She was born in Shelburne Falls, May 22, 1950, the daughter of Donald and Helen (Mislak) McCloud. She lived there all her life except for a short time in Washington state in the 1970's, when she stayed with her longtime friend, Muriel French. McCloud once hiked the Chilkoot Trail.



She attended schools in Shelburne Falls, including Arms Academy, 1964-1967. In 1968, she was one of the first graduating class of Mohawk Trail Regional High School. McCloud attended her 50th high school reunion in 2018.



She worked for UMass Chemical Engineering and other local businesses. She once served as a lab technician at Nourse Farms.



McCloud's friends recall that she sent greeting cards to many of them. During her illness, her friends supported her friends and her family. She will be sorely missed.



She enjoyed taking photos of her grandnieces and nephew, treating them to "the biggest sandwiches and ginormous pizzas" from Big Y. She enjoyed the Tea Ceremonies with women in her congregation and her grandniece, Naomi.



She is survived by her sister, Diane (McCloud) Pratt-Rossman of Gardiner, Maine; a nephew, Christopher Rossman and his wife Teia, and their four children: Naomi, Caleb, Kylie and Mason; along with two great grandnieces, Kaylee and Madison, all of Gainesville, Florida; the four children of her niece, Stephanie Owens: Timothy, Makayla, Savannah, and Aiden of Canton, Georgia; and their Auntie Beth (McDowell) of Colchester, Vermont. She also leaves her Aunts Mary Blaer of Greenfield and Marion McCloud. Diane Pratt-Rossman and two cousins, Kathy Digre and Linda Benz, attended McCloud's final hours.



She was predeceased by her parents, Donald, in 2012 and Helen, in 1988. Her niece, Stephanie, died in 2008 and her infant nephew, Allen Robert Rossman, died in 1971.



Christine was an active member of the Shelburne Falls and Greenfield Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Kingdom Hall at 290 Shelburne Road, Greenfield. John Crispin, a lifelong friend, will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greenfield Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, Hospice of Franklin County, or any cancer research organization.

