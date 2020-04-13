Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine G. Cusson. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary





Born May 18, 1920, in Ashfield, Christine was the youngest daughter of Michael and Anna (Danilo) Doneilo.



She was a 1938 graduate of Sanderson Academy.



Christine married Roland Cusson on November 11, 1943 and they were married for 70 years.



Christine was a homemaker. For many years she took care of her parents, allowing them to remain in their home on North Street in Shelburne Falls. She enjoyed flower gardening, making scrapbooks, celebrating holidays, tag sales, and watching the birds and wildlife that came to her yard. Christine loved animals, especially cats.



While never having children of her own, Christine was a beloved Aunt to her nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. She always had a small gift waiting, such as a candy bar, pot holder, or trinket, whenever they paid her a visit. Christine always remembered everyone's birthdays and all holidays. She was known for her holiday decorations, including the May baskets she made for her family. She was often the hostess for family gatherings.



Christine leaves her nephews Dennis (Amy) of Greenfield and Rick Dassatti (Joanne) of Hampstead, NH and her nieces Bonita Bobowicz and Faye Whitney (Phil Lussier) of Ashfield, as well as many grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband and five sisters, Helen Hill, Mary Birch, Julia Prouty, Alice Whitney, and Pauline Peryer. Christine was the last of the "Doneilo girls."



Due to the COVID 19 virus, and respecting Christine's wishes, there will be no calling hours and funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a message to the family, please visit

Christine Grace (Doneilo) Cusson, 99, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, at Buckley Health Care Center, in Greenfield, following a long illness. She was just five weeks shy of her 100th birthday.Born May 18, 1920, in Ashfield, Christine was the youngest daughter of Michael and Anna (Danilo) Doneilo.She was a 1938 graduate of Sanderson Academy.Christine married Roland Cusson on November 11, 1943 and they were married for 70 years.Christine was a homemaker. For many years she took care of her parents, allowing them to remain in their home on North Street in Shelburne Falls. She enjoyed flower gardening, making scrapbooks, celebrating holidays, tag sales, and watching the birds and wildlife that came to her yard. Christine loved animals, especially cats.While never having children of her own, Christine was a beloved Aunt to her nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. She always had a small gift waiting, such as a candy bar, pot holder, or trinket, whenever they paid her a visit. Christine always remembered everyone's birthdays and all holidays. She was known for her holiday decorations, including the May baskets she made for her family. She was often the hostess for family gatherings.Christine leaves her nephews Dennis (Amy) of Greenfield and Rick Dassatti (Joanne) of Hampstead, NH and her nieces Bonita Bobowicz and Faye Whitney (Phil Lussier) of Ashfield, as well as many grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband and five sisters, Helen Hill, Mary Birch, Julia Prouty, Alice Whitney, and Pauline Peryer. Christine was the last of the "Doneilo girls."Due to the COVID 19 virus, and respecting Christine's wishes, there will be no calling hours and funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a message to the family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Apr. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close