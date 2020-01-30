Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Jean Chambers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On December 4, 2019, Christine Jean Chambers, daughter of John Chambers of Long Beach, NY and Molly (Pratt) Chambers of Greenfield, MA, died in New York City at the age of 39, due to complications from a lung infection. Christine suffered from Lupus, and was a longtime voice of inspiration and advocacy for those with auto-immune and chronic illnesses.



Christine was born on September 8, 1980 in Northampton, Mass., the youngest of three siblings. She was raised in Greenfield, MA., and attended Wilbraham and Monson Academy in Wilbraham, MA. She received a B.A. in English from the University of Virginia and studied for her M.F.A. in Playwriting at Columbia University.



Christine was a playwright, published author and celebrated photographer. Over the past ten years, she became one of the most prolific and important documentarians of the black theater renaissance in New York. She photographed hundreds of notable artists, and was commissioned to photograph productions for award-winning theater companies and festivals. Her work appeared in the New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe and The LA Times.



As a playwright, Christine frequently explored themes of race and identity. She was known for writing about love and relationships with honesty and humor. Her play, Half Brothers, was included in the published anthology, 48 Hours in... Harlem 10 Minute Plays.



In the summer of 2018, Christine fulfilled a lifelong dream when she brought home the love and light of her life, a rescue dog from Georgia named Bailey April. Bailey became her own star through Christine's Instagram videos from their many walks around Brooklyn.



Christine loved sci-fi, old school soul and R&B. She was a terrifyingly good prankster, a fiercely loyal friend, and a loving sister, aunt and daughter. She was the family genealogist, finding nearly 2500 relatives, and discovering that she and her siblings were descendants of King James II of Scotland.



Christine leaves behind her mother, Molly (Pratt) Chambers, father John Chambers, sister Essie Chambers, brother John Chambers, niece Ava Maya Chambers, cherished dog-daughter, Bailey April, and a large and loving group of extended family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Lupus Foundation of America.

On December 4, 2019, Christine Jean Chambers, daughter of John Chambers of Long Beach, NY and Molly (Pratt) Chambers of Greenfield, MA, died in New York City at the age of 39, due to complications from a lung infection. Christine suffered from Lupus, and was a longtime voice of inspiration and advocacy for those with auto-immune and chronic illnesses.Christine was born on September 8, 1980 in Northampton, Mass., the youngest of three siblings. She was raised in Greenfield, MA., and attended Wilbraham and Monson Academy in Wilbraham, MA. She received a B.A. in English from the University of Virginia and studied for her M.F.A. in Playwriting at Columbia University.Christine was a playwright, published author and celebrated photographer. Over the past ten years, she became one of the most prolific and important documentarians of the black theater renaissance in New York. She photographed hundreds of notable artists, and was commissioned to photograph productions for award-winning theater companies and festivals. Her work appeared in the New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe and The LA Times.As a playwright, Christine frequently explored themes of race and identity. She was known for writing about love and relationships with honesty and humor. Her play, Half Brothers, was included in the published anthology, 48 Hours in... Harlem 10 Minute Plays.In the summer of 2018, Christine fulfilled a lifelong dream when she brought home the love and light of her life, a rescue dog from Georgia named Bailey April. Bailey became her own star through Christine's Instagram videos from their many walks around Brooklyn.Christine loved sci-fi, old school soul and R&B. She was a terrifyingly good prankster, a fiercely loyal friend, and a loving sister, aunt and daughter. She was the family genealogist, finding nearly 2500 relatives, and discovering that she and her siblings were descendants of King James II of Scotland.Christine leaves behind her mother, Molly (Pratt) Chambers, father John Chambers, sister Essie Chambers, brother John Chambers, niece Ava Maya Chambers, cherished dog-daughter, Bailey April, and a large and loving group of extended family and friends.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Lupus Foundation of America. Published in Recorder on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close