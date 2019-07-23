Christine Josephine (Krlic) Swan, 70, of 154 Bald Mountain Rd., died Saturday, July 20, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after a month long illness.
She was born on December 4, 1948, in the village of Brugga in the state of Carinthia, Austria to her loving parents Musan and Cecelia Krlic.
Christine, her parents and two younger sisters immigrated to the United States in 1955 seeking economic opportunity and freedom in the aftermath of World War II. The family settled in Orange, MA where Christine's childhood was filled with happy days roller-skating down the hill on Mechanic Street, swimming at Pine Beach in the summer, and ice-skating with neighborhood kids on the pond near the family home in the winter.
Christine graduated from Mahar High School in 1967 and enjoyed a long career with Yankee Candle Co. in South Deerfield where she worked as manager.
Survivors include her sons Eric K. Cole and wife Susan Clarke of Jackson, Wyoming, Michael R. Swan and his partner, Christine's good friend, Amanda H. Carter of Shelburne Falls; grandchildren Leif and Duncan Cole; sisters Elizabeth Porter of Greenfield and Ingrid Pollard of Orange.
All who loved her will miss her kind soul and sense of humor.
At her request there will be no services. Interment will be at a later date.
It is suggested donations be made to Dakin Humane Pioneer Humane Society, 163 Montague Road, Leverett, MA 01054.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls assisted with arrangements.
To send a condolence visit smithkelleherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on July 23, 2019