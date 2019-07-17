Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Richotte. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Montague, MA April 25, 1948 the daughter of Earl and Cecile (Boulanger) Brunelle.



Chris attended local school and graduated from Turners Falls High School class of 1966.



She was a secretary at UMASS for 29 years retiring in 2013.



She enjoyed being around family and friends, playing bingo and cooking for family gatherings. After winning the lottery she retired and moved to Virginia to be closer to her kids.



Chris leaves her children; Brad Richotte (Brenda), Kim Buck (Enan) of Virginia and step son Michael Richotte of Greenfield. She also leaves her siblings; Lucille Brunelle, Robert Brunelle (Janet) all of Virginia and Ronald Brunelle (Sunny) of California, 6 grandchildren (Kaitlin, Rylee, Brittane, Mark, Michael and Jessica), several brother and sisters in-law and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Gerald in 2001, her father in 2014, her mother in 2018 and her step son Timothy in 1994.



A graveside service will be held Monday (7-22-19) at 11 AM at St. Anne's Cemetery in Turners Falls.



There will be a gathering of family and friends to follow at the Schuetzen Verein in Gill.



There are no calling hours.



Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh St., Turners Falls, MA. 01376.



For condolences, please visit



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home, Turners Falls, MA.

