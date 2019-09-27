Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher A. Sibley. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Scott family farm 89 North Street Whately , MA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Scott family farm 89 North Street, Whately , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher A. Sibley, 39, of 115 North Street died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Athol Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 13, 1979 in Darnell Army Hospital, Fort Hood, Texas, the son of Randy and Lynn (Scott) Sibley. He graduated from Frontier Regional High School in 1997. Shortly after graduation he entered the National Guard and served for six years. At the time of his death Chris worked for the Town of Sunderland as a Laborer/Operator. He had previously worked for the Town of Greenfield and Five Star Farms.



Chris was a Lieutenant on the Whately Fire Department, a position in which he was very proud to serve. He also was a member of the American Legion in Orange. He prided himself on his barbequing and he would prepare food for large groups of people. Chris enjoyed working on the Scott family farm which he started doing when he was 3 years old. Working on the farm with his cousins was the highlight of his summers as a teenager and young adult. He enjoyed fishing with his daughter Lauren and cooking with his daughter Emma.



Chris was married to Julie Holton in 2006 and they had twin daughters in 2008; Emma May and Lauren Marie. Chris and Julie divorced in 2013. Besides his parents and his daughters Chris leaves his partner Sheryl Astrella and her family, his grandparents Lyndon L. Scott of Whately and Bud and Jane Sibley of Macon, North Carolina, his aunts and uncles Donald and Judy Scott of Conway, Liz Scott of Whately, Rebecca and Michael Green of Tualitin, Oregon, Greg and Michelle Sibley of Farmington Hills, Michigan and Heather and Dean Higginbotham of Prince George, Virginia. He also leaves many cousins, his first real friends, Jennifer and Joey Skroski, Heather and Kyle Ament, Derek and Emily Scott, Sarah and Paul Bordua, Riley and Ronan Green, Garrett and Gavin Sibley and Brittany and Sarah Lynch. He was predeceased by his grandmother Frances Scott and his Uncle David Scott.



Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Scott family farm at 89 North Street, Whately. The family will receive guests from 12:30 - 2 p.m. with services starting at 2 p.m. Chris would have wanted everyone to be comfortable so Jeans and T-shirts are appropriate attire. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Sibley Children Education fund - please make checks payable to Randy Sibley and mail to P O Box 179, Whately, MA 01093. Other donations can be made to the Whately Firefighters Association c/o Wayne Hutkoski, 149 Christian Lane, So. Deerfield, MA 01373. Expressions of Sympathy available at





