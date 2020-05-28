Christopher B. "Chris" Nichols, 23, died Saturday May 23, 2020 following an automobile accident.



Chris was born in Worcester, MA on June 19, 1987 the son of Brett J. and Robin (Long) Nichols.



Chris was a hard-working man of many talents. He had experience making home repairs, roofing, landscaping, tree cutting and being a farm hand. Anything that had to do with the outdoors was when he was at his best.



While he worked hard, he also knew how to relax around a campfire with friends. Chris was a good friend to many and was always available to lend a hand, whether a long time friend or a stranger. He loved his family and they loved him.



Chris is survived by his loving parents; mother Robin Nichols of Rowe, father Brett Nichols of Beverly, brothers Justin of Shelburne Falls, Chris's twin Jordan of Springfield, Johnathon of Alabama, his paternal grandmother Jackie Nichols of Whately, aunts Debra Allard of Somerset, MA, Barbara Long of Rowe, Sandra Long of Pennsylvania, Susan Long of Ashfield, many cousins, his close friends Mike and Tammy Scofield of Hawley and many other friends.



He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Truman and Ruth Long.



A Celebration of Chris's Life will take place August 15 at a time and place to be announced. Family and friends are encouraged to bring pictures and stories. Sympathy cards and memories can be sent to Robin Nichols, 58 Tatro Rd., Charlemont, MA 01339 or by phone at 413-337-9346



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.



