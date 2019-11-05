Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire A. Singley. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Claire A. (Prunier) Singley, 86, a resident of 375 Montague City Road, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019 following a period of declining health. A native of Montague, she was born on May 30, 1933 to Eugene and Anna E. (Hamelin) Prunier. Claire attended the former St. Anne's Parochial School and Montague Public Schools and graduated from Turners Falls High School in the Class of 1951.



She married Donald F. Singley on September 7, 1953 in the former St. Anne's Church in Turners Falls, MA. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this past September. Claire was a devout communicant of St. Anne's Church for many years, where she served as a lector and choir member of the parish and was an ardent volunteer at numerous church events. At the time of her passing, she was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls, MA.



Claire worked for several years at the former Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, as the manager of the housekeeping department and for the Greenfield YMCA, as the receptionist at the front desk. Claire had a deep and abiding love of music and often could be found playing the piano and singing. She shared this love of music with her children and was often accompanied by her husband on his saxophone playing duets. In her youth, she performed in numerous shows throughout Franklin County showcasing her musical talent. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. Her devotion to her family and friends was only exceeded by her devotion to her faith.



Claire is lovingly remembered by her husband Don and their children: Gary R. Singley (Cathy) of Heath, MA, Susan L. Cohen (Eric) of East Longmeadow, MA and Elizabeth A. Singley of Turners Falls, MA and son-in-law Robert Bergeron of Colrain. MA. She also leaves her beloved brother Paul Prunier of Turners Falls, MA, her Aunt Imelda Bitzer of East Longmeadow MA and step-mother Lillian Prunier of Turners Falls, MA. Additionally, she leaves her grandchildren: Adam Bergeron, Joel Singley, Kirsten Bumgarner (Ryan) and great granddaughter Addison Claire Bumgarner.



Claire was predeceased by her parents Eugene and Anna, as well as by twin sons Allen and Donald, by her daughter Denise Bergeron, by grandchildren Christopher Bergeron and Anna Harriet Singley, as well as by her siblings Raymond Prunier, Cecilia McCarthy, Beatrice Hamelin, Lillian Paul and by her sister-in-law Carolyn Prunier



In keeping with Claire's request for simplicity, visiting hours are omitted. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be observed on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA with Rev. Fr. Stanley J. Aksamit, Pastor, as the celebrant. Rites of committal and burial will follow in the St. Anne's Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA.



Flowers are respectfully requested to be omitted with expressions of affection in Claire's memory preferred to Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at

Claire A. (Prunier) Singley, 86, a resident of 375 Montague City Road, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019 following a period of declining health. A native of Montague, she was born on May 30, 1933 to Eugene and Anna E. (Hamelin) Prunier. Claire attended the former St. Anne's Parochial School and Montague Public Schools and graduated from Turners Falls High School in the Class of 1951.She married Donald F. Singley on September 7, 1953 in the former St. Anne's Church in Turners Falls, MA. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this past September. Claire was a devout communicant of St. Anne's Church for many years, where she served as a lector and choir member of the parish and was an ardent volunteer at numerous church events. At the time of her passing, she was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls, MA.Claire worked for several years at the former Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, as the manager of the housekeeping department and for the Greenfield YMCA, as the receptionist at the front desk. Claire had a deep and abiding love of music and often could be found playing the piano and singing. She shared this love of music with her children and was often accompanied by her husband on his saxophone playing duets. In her youth, she performed in numerous shows throughout Franklin County showcasing her musical talent. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. Her devotion to her family and friends was only exceeded by her devotion to her faith.Claire is lovingly remembered by her husband Don and their children: Gary R. Singley (Cathy) of Heath, MA, Susan L. Cohen (Eric) of East Longmeadow, MA and Elizabeth A. Singley of Turners Falls, MA and son-in-law Robert Bergeron of Colrain. MA. She also leaves her beloved brother Paul Prunier of Turners Falls, MA, her Aunt Imelda Bitzer of East Longmeadow MA and step-mother Lillian Prunier of Turners Falls, MA. Additionally, she leaves her grandchildren: Adam Bergeron, Joel Singley, Kirsten Bumgarner (Ryan) and great granddaughter Addison Claire Bumgarner.Claire was predeceased by her parents Eugene and Anna, as well as by twin sons Allen and Donald, by her daughter Denise Bergeron, by grandchildren Christopher Bergeron and Anna Harriet Singley, as well as by her siblings Raymond Prunier, Cecilia McCarthy, Beatrice Hamelin, Lillian Paul and by her sister-in-law Carolyn PrunierIn keeping with Claire's request for simplicity, visiting hours are omitted. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be observed on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA with Rev. Fr. Stanley J. Aksamit, Pastor, as the celebrant. Rites of committal and burial will follow in the St. Anne's Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA.Flowers are respectfully requested to be omitted with expressions of affection in Claire's memory preferred to Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com Published in Recorder on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close