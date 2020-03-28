Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire Montague Smith Underwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Claire Montague Smith Underwood passed away on February 11, 2020, at the age of 95 in Hawaii. She lived a long and eventful life. Claire was born in Buzzards Bay on May 5, 1924, and attended the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, MA, majoring in chemistry. Throughout her life she played the violin, which she received at 8 years of age and was a member of several orchestras including the Pioneer Valley Symphony, the Augusta Symphony and a band in Hawaii. Claire graduated as a Chemistry major in 1946. She married Alfred Dwight Montague in 1948. Together they built 2 homes in Amherst and Northfield, MA, while raising 3 children.



In 1965, Al passed away suddenly. Several years later, Claire completed her master's degree in education at the University of Massachusetts and taught at Northfield Mt. Hermon School. After marrying James R. Smith in 1974, they moved to Taipei, Taiwan, where she taught at Taipei American School for one year. Upon returning to the states, she obtained a job at San Francisco University High School. She remained there for ten years when she began working at Mills College to train people in industry to become high school science teachers. Jimmy Smith passed away in 1986.



Claire met her third husband, Lowell Underwood. After living in Gilroy, CA and Arcata, CA, they moved to Vassalboro, ME and remained there until he passed away in 2012. Subsequently she took up residence with her son, Paul and his wife, Edna. They all moved to Hawaii in 2015, where Edna and Paul provided an extraordinary life for her. Claire continued to play her violin up until a year ago.



Claire leaves her three children: Jean of Kirkland, WA; Dwight of Rochester, NY, and Paul and his wife, Edna, of Hawaii, along with two grandchildren: Daniel and his partner Victoria in Portland, OR and James and his wife, Marcy of Westampton,N.J. She also leaves three stepchildren: Mark Smith and his partner, Linda Greenberg, of San Francisco, CA; Lynn Smith and her partner, Brad Basham, of Capastrano Beach, CA and Eric Smith and his wife, Cindy Love, of Laguna Beach, CA. We are all indebted to Dr. Betsy Finigan for her committment to Claire's heatlh. Claire also leaves several cousins, nieces and nephews.



Claire is remembered as a loving mother to her children and stepchildren and imparted her love of music and science to many.



A memorial service will be held at the Northfield Mt. Hermon Chapel with a temporary date June 20 at 11 am. Burial will be private. Donations to the Northfield Mt. Hermon School, 1 Lamplighter Way, Mt. Hermon, MA 01354, in her name, are requested in lieu of flowers.

