Claire Theresa Baker was born on AUGUST 24, 1932 to Raymond and Mary Rivet. She lived in Turners Falls and passed away on Thursday July 30th, 2020 at the beautiful age of 87.
She is survived by her two sons, Donald and Dean along with the memory of her daughter Christine who tragically died in 1983. Claire was married to Donald Baker Sr. for a time.
She lived in South Deerfield having a street, (Baker Lane) named for her family but Turners Falls was her home. Claire retired from The University of Mass, she loved to go dancing, to the casino, Yankee Candle and I think most of all... Out to Eat.
She is also survived by her many cousins, nieces and nephews from both the Baker and Rivet families and also by her breakfast gang at McDonalds. She was feisty her whole life. She was even kicked out of assisted living. Her passion for living gave her strength to endure which she gave to her sons.
She would post this for our sister. It seems fitting now. Years have passed without you. As days turn into years, they hold a million memories and many silent tears. Hold her in your arms Dear Lord. Treasure her with care for you have in your possession a daughter, a sister, a friend and a mom. Love Donny and Dean.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date and time.
