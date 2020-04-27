Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara E. Jablonski. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Clara E. (Sestili) Jablonski, (Claire) 89, of Dunton St. died Thursday (4-23-20) at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility. She was born in Greenfield January 13, 1931 the daughter of Peter and Dominica (Coons) Sestili. Clara attended local schools and graduated from Greenfield High School Class of 1948.



She worked at WESCO Electronics for many years retiring in 1996. Previously she had worked for the former Montague Rod & Reel.



Clara enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, gardening and going to the beach. She also liked to go for rides in the car and watching Westerns and Cowboy shows.



Clara leaves her children; Cathy Daly of Shelburne Falls, Theodore Jablonski Jr. and his wife Jill of Buckland and Sheryl Jablonski of Turners Falls; and her sisters Frances Fronckus of Montague and Mary McNeil of Cape Cod.



She also leaves four grandsons, Justin Daly and his wife Kate of Easthampton, Ethan Daly of Shelburne Falls, Evan Jablonski of Turners Falls and Alex Jablonski of Virginia, and two great grandsons, Jacob Jablonski and James Daly both of Easthampton.



She was predeceased by her husband Theodore Sr. April 28, 2016 and two sisters, Joan Ryan and Ruth Sestili.



Private graveside services will take place in Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery.



Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Charlene Manor, Unit 3 for their care, kindness and compassion. We will be forever grateful for their skilled care. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlene Manor Staff Activities fund.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.



For condolences, please visit

Clara E. (Sestili) Jablonski, (Claire) 89, of Dunton St. died Thursday (4-23-20) at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility. She was born in Greenfield January 13, 1931 the daughter of Peter and Dominica (Coons) Sestili. Clara attended local schools and graduated from Greenfield High School Class of 1948.She worked at WESCO Electronics for many years retiring in 1996. Previously she had worked for the former Montague Rod & Reel.Clara enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, gardening and going to the beach. She also liked to go for rides in the car and watching Westerns and Cowboy shows.Clara leaves her children; Cathy Daly of Shelburne Falls, Theodore Jablonski Jr. and his wife Jill of Buckland and Sheryl Jablonski of Turners Falls; and her sisters Frances Fronckus of Montague and Mary McNeil of Cape Cod.She also leaves four grandsons, Justin Daly and his wife Kate of Easthampton, Ethan Daly of Shelburne Falls, Evan Jablonski of Turners Falls and Alex Jablonski of Virginia, and two great grandsons, Jacob Jablonski and James Daly both of Easthampton.She was predeceased by her husband Theodore Sr. April 28, 2016 and two sisters, Joan Ryan and Ruth Sestili.Private graveside services will take place in Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery.Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Charlene Manor, Unit 3 for their care, kindness and compassion. We will be forever grateful for their skilled care. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlene Manor Staff Activities fund.Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Apr. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close