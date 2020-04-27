Clara E. (Sestili) Jablonski, (Claire) 89, of Dunton St. died Thursday (4-23-20) at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility. She was born in Greenfield January 13, 1931 the daughter of Peter and Dominica (Coons) Sestili. Clara attended local schools and graduated from Greenfield High School Class of 1948.
She worked at WESCO Electronics for many years retiring in 1996. Previously she had worked for the former Montague Rod & Reel.
Clara enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, gardening and going to the beach. She also liked to go for rides in the car and watching Westerns and Cowboy shows.
Clara leaves her children; Cathy Daly of Shelburne Falls, Theodore Jablonski Jr. and his wife Jill of Buckland and Sheryl Jablonski of Turners Falls; and her sisters Frances Fronckus of Montague and Mary McNeil of Cape Cod.
She also leaves four grandsons, Justin Daly and his wife Kate of Easthampton, Ethan Daly of Shelburne Falls, Evan Jablonski of Turners Falls and Alex Jablonski of Virginia, and two great grandsons, Jacob Jablonski and James Daly both of Easthampton.
She was predeceased by her husband Theodore Sr. April 28, 2016 and two sisters, Joan Ryan and Ruth Sestili.
Private graveside services will take place in Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery.
Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Charlene Manor, Unit 3 for their care, kindness and compassion. We will be forever grateful for their skilled care. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlene Manor Staff Activities fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.
Published in Recorder on Apr. 27, 2020