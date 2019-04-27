Clara (Zalenski) Zagrubski, 90, of Baptist Corner Rd., died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield.
Clara was born on July 9, 1928 the daughter of Charles and Joanne Zalenski. She was born in the house she lived in all her life.
At a young age she worked on the family farm and later worked at Halberg's Market in Shelburne Falls as well as Wellsmont Orchards in Shelburne.
On October 28, 1950 she was married to Edward Zagrubski.
Survivors include her husband Ed of 68 years, a son James Zagrubski of Ashfield, a brother Walter Zalenski of Greenfield, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A prayer service will take place Wednesday, May 1 at 11:00 am at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 40 Church St., Shelburne Falls. Fr. William Lunney, pastor of St. Joseph's Church will officiate. Committal prayers will follow in Arms Cemetery.
A calling hour will precede the service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am
To send a message to Clara's family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Apr. 27, 2019