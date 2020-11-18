Clarence A. Welcome, 105, formerly of Turners Falls, MA and Largo, FL died November 13, 2020 at Elderwood at North Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center North Creek, NY.
Clarence was born in Montague, MA on October 12, 1915, the son of Arthur A. Welcome and Agnes M. (Mullins) Welcome. He was a 1933 graduate of Turners Falls High School. He attended evening courses at the University of Massachusetts and received an Associate Degree in Industrial Engineering. He served with the National Guard from 1941 to 1950. He was employed at the Greenfield Tap & Die from 1941 to 1979, retiring as Manager of the Standards Department.
On June 18, 1938 at St. Mary's Church, Turners Falls MA he married the former Henrietta M. Sheff. His wife of 52 years predeceased him in January 1989. Also predeceasing him were his brothers Edwin R. Welcome and Robert L. Welcome.
Clarence was a member of various sportsmen's clubs in the Turners Falls area, and a member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, outdoor hiking and traveling.
From 1964 to 1996, as a member of thee Thomas Memorial Golf and Country Club, he oversaw the development and construction of the recreational building, the Olympic swimming pool and the kiddies' pool.
Survivors include a son Craig A. Welcome of Queensbury, NY, a daughter, Josefa M. Zywna and her husband Robert of Talkeetna Alaska, and a nephew, Bradford DeWolfe Sheff of Northfield, Vermont.
Services will be held at the Kostanski Funeral Home 1 Kostanski Square Turners Falls on Monday November 23rd at 1PM. Burial will follow at St. Anne's Cemetery. A calling hour will be held from 12 noon until service time.
