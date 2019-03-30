Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudia G. Beardslee. View Sign

Claudia G. Beardslee, 94, passed away on March 17, 2019, at the Genesis Keene Center, Keene, NH, after a many year decline due to dementia.



She was born in Lakeville, Connecticut, on August 17, 1924, the daughter of Rev. Dr. Claude G. Beardslee and Louise (Miner) Beardslee.



A graduate of the Chaffee School, she attended Connecticut College for two years before joining the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) in the Navy in World War II. After the War, she completed her bachelor's degree in chemistry in Cleveland, at what is now known as Case Western Reserve University.



In 1952, she married Jacques-Andre Istel and together they had their only child, Claudia Y. Istel. She helped her husband with his businesses, Parachutes, Inc. and the Orange Sport Parachuting Center, in Orange, Massachusetts, and is fondly remembered as the hostess and manager of the Inn at Orange. Their marriage ended in divorce.



She was elected to the School Board for the Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School for several terms and was chair when the first collective bargaining agreement was reached with the teachers. As a member of the Orange Planning Board, she worked successfully for the adoption of zoning in the town. She taught Sunday School at the Central Congregational Church in Orange. With friends, she read and discussed the Great Books. She enjoyed classical music and nature and was an avid vegetable gardener and knitter, two hobbies she continued most of her life.



Much of her employment was working as an administrative assistant, including at Upward Bound and Northfield Mount Hermon School in Northfield, MA, and Lawrence & Memorial Hospital and Child and Family Services in New London, CT.



For many years she lived in Niantic, Connecticut, sharing a home with her friend Eleanor Saunders. She was an active member of the Oswegatchie Hills Club and a longtime volunteer at the East Lyme Public Library. Her homemade cookies were an anticipated Halloween treat for the neighborhood children. She enjoyed offering hospitality to and spending time with her family. In her retirement, she cared for friends, neighbors, and family during their illnesses and as they aged.



The last seven years of her life she lived in assisted living and nursing care in Keene, NH, to be near her daughter and her family. She was a member of the United Church of Acworth.



A generous and caring woman, she is survived by her daughter Claudia, son-in-law Grant Taylor, granddaughters Phoebe Dunson (Micah) and Brigitte Taylor, and many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her parents and her siblings and their spouses: Caroline Winder (Richard), Ruth Parr (Preston), Betsy Cooley (Robert), and the Rev. Alvord "Buzz" Beardslee.



A memorial service will be held in the summer.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be given to The United Church of Acworth (P.O. Box 2010, Acworth, NH 03601





