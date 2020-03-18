Clayton R. Brooks, 82, of 54 High St., died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
He was born in Montague on August 4, 1937 the son of Earl R. Brooks and Blanche (Woodard) Brooks Gorman. He attended local schools in Greenfield and Leyden.
He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the US Army.
Clayton worked for Asplundh Tree Service and later retired from the Leyden Highway Dept in 2003.
He is survived by sons Edward, Brian, Michael, Daniel and Todd Brooks, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, sister-in-law Bernice Brooks, a niece and two nephews.
Clayton was predeceased by brothers Earl, Ernest and Richard Brooks.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Beaver Meadow Cemetery in Leyden.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family.
Published in Recorder on Mar. 18, 2020