Clinton and Pauline Smith
The children of Clinton and Pauline (Phelps) Smith of Defuniak Springs, FL are sad to report their parents' passing.

Mrs. Smith was born 4/5/1933, in Waterbury Center, Vermont, to Ernest and Hattie (Sweetser) Phelps. She was a long time resident of the Greenfield area, and worked at various places, including Millers Falls Tool and Oxford Pickle. She leaves behind a brother, William C. Phelps (Carol), from Waits River, VT. Mrs. Smith passed on 7/4/2020, at home.

Mr. Smith was born on 4/27/1931, in Fairhaven, Vermont, to Raymond and Elizabeth (Fish) Smith. He was a long time residents of the Greenfield area, and worked at several area establishments, including GTD and UMass. Mr. Smith leaves behind two sisters, Jean (Smith) Chesney and Mildred (Smith) Jennings, both of Defuniak Springs, FL. Mr. Smith passed on 7/17/2020, at his home.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith are survived by their seven children, Constance Milne (Keith) of Massachusetts, Bonita Otto (Robert) of Massachusetts, Veronica Smith of Massachusetts, Cynthia Crowningshield of Florida, Mark Smith of Florida, Sandra Combs (Randall) of Florida, and Clinton Smith (Susan) of Massachusetts. They also leave 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

Published in Recorder on Jul. 29, 2020.
