Cole Jamieson Baranoski passed away Friday November 13, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Cole was born November 12, 2002 in Northampton Massachusetts to Kristi Perez Roe of Sunderland, MA and Richard "Deek" Baranoski, Jr. of South Deerfield, MA.
Cole was a senior at Frontier Regional High School and was most recently employed by Big Y in Greenfield. Cole was known by his family as "the mayor" because he knew and loved everyone, making Big Y the perfect place for him to work. He loved his job.
Cole was preceded in death by his grandfather and absolute best friend, Richard Baranoski. We find comfort in knowing that they are together again.
Cole is survived by his mother Kristi and stepmother Sarah of Sunderland, his father Richard of South Deerfield, his siblings Cameron and Ava Baranoski, and step siblings Liam and Dillon Reid of Amherst. He will be greatly missed by his grandparents Valerie Perry of Amelia Island, FL, Ken and Pam Perez of Harwich, MA and Deb Baranoski of South Deerfield with whom he resided. He also leaves many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and the entire senior class at Frontier Regional High School. With extra special thanks and recognition to school resource officer Sergeant Brian Ravish and amazing friend Kirsten Cirincione.
Services will be private and at the direction of Cole's family. A celebration of Cole's short but brilliant life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Cole's memory to the Deerfield Recreation Department or Dakin Animal Shelter. Save a life, be an organ donor.
Memorial guestbook at www.douglassfuneral.com