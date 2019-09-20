Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie M. Griffith. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary

Connie Marie Griffith, Star Trek fan emeritus, accomplished these achievements during her years on earth. She arrived on Sept. 25, 1953 to Pauline Elizabeth (Vachula) and George Mitchel Griffith. Scotty beamed her up from earth to explore the final frontier on July 11, 2019. She leaves behind two sisters, Bonnie Griffith and Linda Griffith (Bill Cunningham) and a brother, Gary Griffith. Connie enjoyed her cousins and friends while she was a crossing guard, lunch money collector, English interpreter to Polish students at the Old Deerfield Grammar School. At Frontier Regional High School, Connie participated in the Latin Club, Appalachian Trail Club, senior debate team, the Arrow yearbook staff, the float committee and senior concession stand. She held the offices of 10th grade secretary and 11th grade treasurer. She was in the future nurse's club which directly helped Connie to be a junior volunteer at Franklin Medical Center for 3 years. Connie became a certified EMT. Community-wise, Connie wrote for Teen Scene for the Greenfield Recorder Gazette. She was in the chess club, sold tickets at school sporting events, she was a library aide, in the drama club and on the prom committee. She was a senior chorus member. At Greenfield Community College, Connie was on the bowling team, which she loved to bowl and she served as treasurer of the student government. Community-wise, Connie was a senior staff member of the Alternative Energy Commission, an ERTA graduate, a solar oven builder, she took part in Hands Across America in NYC, she was a member of Ralph Nader's Common Cause in D.C. Connie participated in the occupation of the Seabrook, NH nuclear power plant. Connie conferred with Senator Ted Kennedy and Congressman Silvio Conte on the nuclear moratorium. She later conferred with Senator Kennedy on the beginnings of the Affordable Care Act. Connie was selected by Congressman Silvio Conte to be a page for the White House one summer. She chose to decline due to financial constrictions. At Temple University in Philadelphia, Connie majored in sociology and criminal justice, always on the path to fulfill her dream of being a cop. She was finally made an honorary member of the Belchertown Police force because of the numerous ridearounds she went on with them. Connie's greatest personality trait was her generosity; giving money she did not have to family, friends, organizations. Flowers, unexpected gifts, big waitress tips, calls, cards, money, time. Connie always gave. One of her favorite volunteer efforts was painting a mural for cancer survivors in 2017 for the Atlanta-based HospitalArt organization when HospitalArt was at the Dartmouth Cancer Center in Hanover, NH. Connie was featured in the HospitalArt newsletter that month for her volunteer painting, it was one of her greatest honors. Another of her great honors was to be an organ donor to help those left behind.



Connie's memorial will be at Wrisley's Funeral Home, 90 Sugarloaf St. So. Deerfield, Mass. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 11 AM with a meal to follow at Holy Family Parish across the street at 29 Sugarloaf St. Please bring desserts and drinks to supplement the meal.



In lieu of flowers, Connie has indicated three wishes of generosity. As Connie spent time being homeless in her 20's in L.A., please freely give money without judgement to the next homeless person you see; donate to the Dakin Animal Society, 163 Montague St. Leverett, Mass. 01054, Connie's favorite charity; or plant one of Connie's favorite plants in your yard in honor of her; white azalea (spring), cherry tomato (summer), purple chrysanthemum (fall).



Connie's final words which she wished shared in this obituary..."Remember, you will always be my friend."





