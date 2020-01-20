Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corey Alan Lackard. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





He enjoyed skiing, bicycling, fishing and cooking. Most of all, Corey loved music. He was a member of several bands with his buddies and enjoyed playing many instruments. He was proficient in playing the guitar and taught others how to play. He befriended anyone and followed his own path in life. Corey had a good heart and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.



Among his survivors, Corey leaves his father, Alan Lackard of Greenfield; his mother, Janice Dymerski of Largo, FL; a sister, Angela Linson of Manchester, MA; a niece, Ava Linson and a nephew, Jared Linson. He also leaves several aunts, uncles, cousins and many good friends.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Oncology Department, 164 High Street, Greenfield, Ma 01301.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit

Corey Alan Lackard, 50, of Silver St. died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at home. He was born in Greenfield on November 29, 1969, the son of Alan and Janice (Michonski) Lackard. He was a graduate of Mohawk Trail Regional High School. He continued his education at Greenfield Community College. Corey was employed at NEX.He enjoyed skiing, bicycling, fishing and cooking. Most of all, Corey loved music. He was a member of several bands with his buddies and enjoyed playing many instruments. He was proficient in playing the guitar and taught others how to play. He befriended anyone and followed his own path in life. Corey had a good heart and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.Among his survivors, Corey leaves his father, Alan Lackard of Greenfield; his mother, Janice Dymerski of Largo, FL; a sister, Angela Linson of Manchester, MA; a niece, Ava Linson and a nephew, Jared Linson. He also leaves several aunts, uncles, cousins and many good friends.A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Oncology Department, 164 High Street, Greenfield, Ma 01301.Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Jan. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close