Craig A. Murley, 59, of J Street died Sunday February 9, 2020 at the North Adams Commons in Pittsfield. He was born in Shirley, MA on October 3, 1960, the son of Philip A. and Shirley (Kenney) Murley. Craig attended local schools in Greenfield and was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1980.
He worked for various auto part stores, including Cowan Auto, Assistant Manager at Auto Zone and Manager at Bond Auto. He also was a security guard at Stoneleigh Burnham School.
Craig enjoyed collecting coins, guns, loved Cadillacs and was a history buff.
Memorial contributions may be sent in care of Next Stop Forever Inc., 32 Pine Grove Drive. Bernardston Ma 01337.
Craig is forever in our hearts. Please join the Kurtyka family at their home on February 22 at 2pm to remember the happy times and share stories in honor of "Squirrel's" life.
