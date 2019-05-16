Dale R. Clough, 74 of Northfield, MA, died Tuesday (5-14-2019) at Charlene Manor Healthcare in Greenfield, MA. He was born in Montague, MA on September 16, 1944 the son of Charles and Helen (Williams) Clough. He attended local schools in Northfield and in 1961 he enlisted in the US Army serving during the Cuban Missle Crisis and served until 1964. He was married on May 4, 1968 to the love of his life Diane (Baranoski). Dale lived a majority of his life in Northfield where he was a member of the Northfield Lions Club. He was also a member of the Greefield Lodge of Elks. He worked for over 40 years as shipping supervisor at Judd Wire in Montague. He enjoyed salt water fishing, walking and gardening.
He is survived by his wife Diane of 51 years, and his son Darrell Clough and his partner Marija Boily of Bernardston, MA. He is also survived by his siblings: Gloria Eddy and her husband Donald of Winchendon, MA, Warren "Pat" Clough and his wife Rose of Orange, MA, Marilyn Remillard and her husband Francis of Northampton, MA, Jerald Clough and his wife Shelia of Bernardston, MA, and Pam Blinn and her husband Stephen of Greenfield, MA. Many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Northfield will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St., Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Recorder on May 16, 2019