Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Episcopal Church of St. James and Andrew

Damase L. "Damy" Beaudoin, Jr., 94, passed away peacefully on Friday January 17, 2020 after a short stay at Buckley Health Care Center. Born in Greenfield, he was the son of Damase L. Beaudoin, Sr. and Annie (Keller) Hastings. He attended local schools and graduated from Greenfield High School in 1943.



After graduation he enlisted in the Army AF and later was employed as an auto mechanic at Farr's Garage. In 1952, he joined the Greenfield Police Force and later became the Assistant Clerk at Franklin District Court, retiring in 1987. During retirement he enjoyed flying and took up golf. He participated in the Meadows Golf Course Monday league and the Thursday Senior Golf tour. He made many friends wherever he went and will be greatly missed. He was well known for his ability to fix anything and he enjoyed woodworking.



Damase met the love of his life, Rita M. Poirier, while roller skating. They were married January 15, 1947 and spent 67 years happy years together. He was a great father and good provider for his family. The Beaudoin's were very involved in St. James Episcopal Church and enjoyed many activities such as skiing, ballroom dancing, bowling, RV camping trips and visiting their grandchildren.



Damase is survived by his four children; Linda Beaudoin of Greenfield, Sandra Beaudoin of Seabrook NH, Denise Field (Chris) of Keene, NH and Damase "Brud" Beaudoin (Rosemary) of Sparks NV, three grandchildren; Hanna Burnett, Alec and Ryan Beaudoin, one sister; Joanne O'Brien (Dan) of Ft. Myers, Florida, and several nephews and a niece. He was predeceased by his mother and father, step-father Francis Hastings, his sister Phyllis Richardson. After Rita's death, Damase joined the local YMCA, where he exercised three mornings a week. He also enjoyed attending the Veterans Thursday luncheons and many church suppers.



A celebration of life will be held at the Episcopal Church of St. James and Andrew on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11AM. A private burial of both Damase and his wife Rita will be held next summer. Damase's family would like to thank Dr.'s Plager and Gavryck and the nurses and staff at Buckley Health Care Center for their compassionate care. Contributions in Damase's name may be made to Building Bridges Initiative, 37 Chestnut Street, Springfield MA 01103, who sponsor the Thursday Veterans luncheon, or the Episcopal Church of St. James & Andrew, 8 Church Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.



The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements.





