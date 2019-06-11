Dana D. Rivette, age 56, of Greenfield died unexpectedly on June 7, 2019. Dana was an avid fisherman, spending as much time as possible on a lake, river, or stream casting a line. He was also a passionate, diehard Patriots fan who never missed a game!
Dana is survived by his wife, Debra Rivette, of Greenfield, his daughter Shelley Poreda (Gaspari) and her husband Paul of Sunderland, and his son Shane Gaspari and his fiance Terri of Ware. Dana was blessed with five grandchildren whom he adored and loved deeply: Brady, Noah, Gabe, Brianna, and Scarlet. Dana is also survived by his mother Dorothy Rivette of Amherst, his father Donald Rivette and wife Barbara of Ludlow, and his siblings Dan Rivette of Turners Falls, Lesa Oles, and her husband Brian of Easthampton, and Don Rivette and his wife DraeAnne of Florida. He is predeceased by his brother, David Rivette. Additionally, he leaves behind his niece Ashley Blom and her husband Cory of Texas, and his nephew Andrew Blom of Easthampton.
A brief ceremony will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Florence, MA at 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at Summit View Banquet House in Holyoke, MA at 12:30 p.m. The family is grateful for the condolences, but in lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude in Dana's honor.
Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in Recorder on June 11, 2019