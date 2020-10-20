1/1
Dana F. Taggart Jr.
Dana lost a short battle to cancer on October 14, 2020. He was born on April 26, 1955 to Dana F. Taggart Sr. and Beverly Cousino in Montague, MA. He graduated from Turners Falls High School in 1973. He went on to receive his master's degree at Norwich University and graduated with a degree in Organizational Development.

Dana was a friendly and gregarious person. He had an easy smile and a kind word for everyone. He always loved meeting new people. He was giving, generous and thoughtful. He could carry on a conversation with anyone and would help anyone in need. He worked at New England Power Company for many years. He also worked at UMASS Amherst and as a manager at Anchorage Nursing Home.

Dana was an exceptional self-taught guitarist, vocalist, avid writer and story teller. He started playing guitar at the age 13 with a guitar his father bought him that he still had. He wrote all of his own music. He's left us a precious collection of his personal written and recorded music. Most recently, he performed in local pubs. He loved the live music and karaoke scene. An animal lover, Dana enjoyed the companionship of his dog, Miss Jade.

Dana is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Mary (Drozdowski) Taggart, his 2 sons and their spouses, Christopher & Jennifer of NH and Matthew & Megan of ME. He leaves behind 4 grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Thaddeus, Genevieve, Everleigh, and Gavin. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Daryl Taggart.

A celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Graveside services will be observed on Friday, October 23, 2020 @11:00AM, to be officiated by Jack Cooper. Expressions of affection in the form of a charitable donation in Dana's memory, are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Friends of the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376 or to the Turners Falls High School, c/o TFHS Music Boosters, 222 Turnpike Road, Montague, MA 01351

The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Recorder on Oct. 20, 2020.
Published in Recorder on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCarthy Funeral Homes
36 Bank Row
Greenfield, MA 01301
413-774-4808
