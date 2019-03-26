Daniel E. Bunker, 63, of Harrison Ave died Monday 3/25/19 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital, with his sister Susan and brother in law Jim by his side. He was born in Greenfield on July 25, 1955, the son of Robert E. and Alice M. (Behaylo) Bunker. Dan attended local schools in Greenfield and was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1973.
He was employed at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst in the physical plant for twenty years.
Dan enjoyed fishing and golfing.
He leaves his sister, Susan Ewart and her husband Jim of Greenfield.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, P.O. Box 329, Northampton, MA 01061.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
Published in Recorder on Mar. 26, 2019