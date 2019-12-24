Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel G. Cedrone. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born July 29, 1927 in Newton, MA the son of Gerardo and Marie Loretta (Mazzola) Cedrone.



Dan attended local schools and graduated from Newton High School. He earned his degree from Northeastern College.



Dan was WWII U.S. Navy veteran. He was an engineer for TRW, a defense contractor for many years retiring in 1975.



He enjoyed reading and walking.



Dan leaves his wife of 69 years the former Loretta Baccari, his children; Donna (Jack) DiLuna, Daniel (Marilyn) Cedrone; his grandchildren; Dr. Michael (Adele) DiLuna, Amy (Bryan) Koplin, Alex (Katie) Cedrone, Dylan Cedrone and great grandchildren; Avani DiLuna, Arjun DiLuna, Leo Koplin, Toby Koplin. He also leaves several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.



Services will be held Tuesday (12-31-19) at 9:15 AM from Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal St., Greenfield, MA followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church with Rev. Timothy Campoli, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors from the US Navy assisted by the Northfield Post #9874 firing detail.



Calling hours will be held Monday (12-30-19) from 2 PM - 5 PM at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary Marian Shrine P.O. Box 347, Rowe, MA 01367 or to Alternatives Pregnancy Center P.O. Box 344, Greenfield, MA 01302.



For condolences, please visit





