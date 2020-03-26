Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel James Angove. View Sign Service Information Dolan Funeral Home 106 Middlesex Street North Chelmsford , MA 01863 (978)-251-4041 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel James Angove, 35, of North Adams, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in North Adams.



Born in Lowell, Ma he was the son of the late Dean Angove Sr. and Luann (Pelletier) Eggleston of Turners Falls, MA.



Daniel was a 2003 graduate of Greenfield High School and was currently working as a manager at Dunkin Donuts in North Adams.



When he was not at work, Mr. Angove enjoyed snowboarding, shooting billiards and spending time with family and friends. Above all else he loved spending time with his children, they were his world. His life will be forever cherishedthrough the lives of his children with whomhe held dearly in his heart



He is survived by his mother, Luann (Pelletier) Eggleston and her husband Jon of Turners Falls, MA, three children, Dean Angove, Makenzie Angove, and Skylah Angove, a brother, Dean Angove and his wife Elizabeth of Granville, NY, a sister Rebecca Disciullo and her husband Joel of Erving, MA, a step brother Paul Gallagher and his wife Elizabeth of North Adams, Paul Angove with whom he resided and was a father figure for Daniel, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.



At the request of his family, all funeral services will be private and at their convenience. Arrangements are by the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Condolences to his family may be made at www.dolanfuneral

