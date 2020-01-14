Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel P. Buckley. View Sign Service Information Cheshire Family Funeral Home 46 South Winchester Street Swanzey , NH 03446 (603)-357-2980 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel "Dan" Paul Buckley, 68, a long-time resident of Millers Falls and formerly of Greenfield, died on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Linda Manor in Leeds. He passed peacefully while in his sleep, after a period of declining health due to lung cancer. Dan was the first son born to Janet (Beyer) and Daniel Peter Buckley on September 1, 1951 in Buffalo, NY. He was a 1969 graduate of Cleveland Hill High School and pursued mechanical studies at Erie Community Technical Institute.



He is the dearly beloved, much missed husband and soul-mate of Agra (Amtmanis). We met on August 22, 1999 and much to our surprise on August 30, 2003 we officially pledged our love to each other and were married in a simple Latvian / Irish celebration with close family and friends in attendance.



Dan is survived by his children - daughter Carolyn (fiancee Marcus), sons David and Mark (Amanda); 8 grandchildren who he loved with all his heart; step-dad to Catherine "Kitty" (Wayne) Lukonis, Edward (Catherine Girard-Demers) Tencza; much-loved brother of Linda (Ronald) Morosey, Patricia, James (Michele), Michael (Catherine), Kevin, Robert; loved dog papa to Bella, Coco and Gibbs; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Along with many extended family members and friends, as well as Elaine Buckley, his previous wife, who he had stayed friends with through out the years.



In keeping with Dan's simple ways of life, he requested no prior viewing services but instead requested that we remember him as we knew him - a fun loving rascal with a quick wit.



He shared his father's love of hunting and even bagged his own 6 point buck when he was 16 years old. Dan soon roamed from the hunting fields to the drag races where he found his love of classic muscle cars. He burned a lot of rubber in his 56 Oldsmobile and could be found most Friday nights drag racing his "beast". He was an avid NASCAR fan and could often be found at local car shows admiring all that shiny chrome. Dan certainly loved his Buffalo Bills. Even after his move to Massachusetts he continued to follow and support his beloved team. Dan followed them through their glory years and beyond, never giving up on that Super Bowl dream. We are sure his cheering was heard from Millers Falls to Buffalo.



After retirement Dan was finally able to finally enjoy his many loves and hobbies. He so enjoyed going to his grandchildren's many sporting and school events cheering the loudest. He was so very proud of his kids, grandchildren, and step-children and all that they accomplished. We both shared a love for antiques and auctions where Dan honed his skills at collecting antique cameras and pistols. When he wasn't hunting for antiques or cleaning his pistols, he could be found in the garden with me where he perfected his skill with growing Chrysler Imperial roses. His green thumb was a constant amazement to his brothers and sisters.



Dan was always an animal lover. His favorite way to unwind was spending time with his dogs especially his beloved Bella. In his final weeks his 3 dogs took turns snuggling next to him providing the comfort and love he needed. in keeping with his love of dogs, donations can be made in memory of Daniel P. Buckley to: Next Stop Forever, Inc., 32 Pine Grove Drive, Bernardston, MA 01337



A celebration of how Dan's life touched all of us will be held in true Irish fashion on March 29, 2020 from 1 to 5pm at the Deerfield Business Center, 110 North Hillside Rd, South Deerfield, MA 01342. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 46 S. Winchester St., Swanzey, NH 03446.

