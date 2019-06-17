Daniel S. Graves, 57, of Greenfield died Tuesday May 21, 2019 at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center. Daniel was born June 22, 1961, the son of Kenneth Graves, Jr. and Lucy (Ware) Bonnette in Greenfield.
Daniel worked at the former Rule Tool Company as a welder.
Daniel loved hunting, fishing and enjoyed hanging out with his friends.
Daniel Leaves behind his mother, Lucy Bonnette of Greenfield; his father, Kenneth Graves, Jr. of Dalton, MA; a son Daniel S. Graves, his wife Elizabeth, and their son Daniel S. Graves of Laredo, TX; a daughter Julia (Graves) Wells of Boyce, LA; two brothers, David Graves of Tucson, AZ and Kevin Bourbeau of Deerfield, MA, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife Sandra (Juskiewicz) Graves in 2017 and his maternal grandparents Herbert C. & Florence Ware.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For Condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on June 17, 2019