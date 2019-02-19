Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Daniel Varilly, 55, of Brattleboro, VT passed away at the Massachusetts General Hospital on February 17th, 2019.



He was born on May 26th, 1963 in Turners Falls, MA. He was the son of James Varilly Sr and Patricia (Creek) Varilly.



He was a graduate of the Greenfield High School in 1981, and in 2005 he met his soulmate Ann (Chase) Varilly who survives him.



He was an avid Boston sports fan and rarely missed watching a Red Sox or a Patriots game. He spent several of his younger years moving around the country and loved the experiences he had during those times. He was a very popular, outgoing, funny, and had more friends than he could count.daniel also loved to play golf and spent many years of his life on the golf course with family and friends.



He is survived by his wife Ann, his mother Patricia Varilly of Greenfield, MA, his daughter Kellie Bishop and her husband Greg of Plumerville, AR, his step- children Christina Chapman of St. Augustine, FL, and Kim Johnson of Brattleboro, VT, his soon to be born grandson, Declan Daniel Bishop which Daniel was very excited about having his first grandchild. He is also survived by his sister Eileen Reardon and husband Bill of Greenfield, MA, his brother David Varilly of South Deerfield, MA, and by several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.



Daniel was predeceased by his father James Varilly Sr, his brother James Varilly Jr., his paternal grandparents Michael Varilly and Helena (Sullivan) Varilly, his maternal grandparents Robert Creek and Marjorie (Hubley) Creek.



A memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family.



Ker-Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium in Brattleboro is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to

Daniel Varilly, 55, of Brattleboro, VT passed away at the Massachusetts General Hospital on February 17th, 2019.He was born on May 26th, 1963 in Turners Falls, MA. He was the son of James Varilly Sr and Patricia (Creek) Varilly.He was a graduate of the Greenfield High School in 1981, and in 2005 he met his soulmate Ann (Chase) Varilly who survives him.He was an avid Boston sports fan and rarely missed watching a Red Sox or a Patriots game. He spent several of his younger years moving around the country and loved the experiences he had during those times. He was a very popular, outgoing, funny, and had more friends than he could count.daniel also loved to play golf and spent many years of his life on the golf course with family and friends.He is survived by his wife Ann, his mother Patricia Varilly of Greenfield, MA, his daughter Kellie Bishop and her husband Greg of Plumerville, AR, his step- children Christina Chapman of St. Augustine, FL, and Kim Johnson of Brattleboro, VT, his soon to be born grandson, Declan Daniel Bishop which Daniel was very excited about having his first grandchild. He is also survived by his sister Eileen Reardon and husband Bill of Greenfield, MA, his brother David Varilly of South Deerfield, MA, and by several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.Daniel was predeceased by his father James Varilly Sr, his brother James Varilly Jr., his paternal grandparents Michael Varilly and Helena (Sullivan) Varilly, his maternal grandparents Robert Creek and Marjorie (Hubley) Creek.A memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family.Ker-Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium in Brattleboro is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net Funeral Home Ker Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium

57 High St

Brattleboro , VT 05301

(802) 254-5655 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close