Daniel W. Carow, 59, of Sauter Lane and of Franklin, NH died Wednesday 3/20/19 at home after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on April 25, 1959, the son of Donald and Barbara (Mayne) Carow. Dan spent his childhood in Lynn and Walpole, MA. He attended local schools there and was a graduate of Walpole High School Class of 1977, where he is remembered for his involvement with the outing club, the cross country skiing team, and his close-knit group of friends. Dan continued his education, receiving an Associate's degree, Bachelor's degree and ultimately obtaining his Master's degree in Business Management.



He was Director of Facilities at the Webster Place Recovery Center in Franklin, NH for seven years where he guided and supported residents through recovery.



Dan was an enthusiast by trade, who was passionate about making furniture and model airplanes, camping, gardening and sailing. Dan lead by example and will be remembered for his quiet, yet always caring, personality.



Besides his beloved wife of twenty-eight years Sharon (Edwards) Carow, Dan leaves a daughter, Sarah Jordan (Joshua) of Ashfield and their two children; a son, Jonathan Carow of Bernardston; a son, James Whitney (Bryanna) of Montague; and a daughter Rachel Carow (Mario) of Charlton, MA; one grandson, Preston Whitney of Chicopee; a brother, Matthew Carow of E. Walpole, MA; two sisters, Bethany Frederick (Stephen) and their two children of Medford, MA; and Leslie Ossoff (David) and their three children of Concord, NH; and several beloved cousins, relatives, and close family friends.



Calling hours will be held Friday, March 29 from 3pm to 5pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield.



Funeral services will be Saturday March 30 at 11am at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 23 Long Ave, Greenfield.



There will be a celebration of life held at the Webster Place Recovery Center in Franklin, NH on Sunday, May 5.



Memorial contributions may be made to Webster Place Recovery Center 27 Holy Cross Road, Franklin, NH 03235 or to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.



