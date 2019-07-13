Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daureen W. Petersen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, July 9, 2019 Daureen W. Petersen passed away at the age of 89 at Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield. Daureen was born on June 30, 1930 in Beverly and grew up doing chores on a working farm in Topsfield, MA. She graduated with honors from Topsfield High School and went on to complete 2 years of nurses training at New England Deaconess in Boston.



She married Emmanuele S. Cirinna and raised 4 children in military life. The tours of duty included Japan and North Africa.



When her children were grown, she started volunteering at Hunt Hospital in Danvers. This lead to a full time job as an EKG Technician. She continued this profession at Cable Hospital in Ipswich until it closed, after which she ran an office for Doctor Hart Achenbach, Surgeon.



In her free time, she belonged to a Unitarian Church in Danvers and participated in many of the Adult Education Programs.



After her first husband passed away, she met her second husband at the Rowe Conference Center in Rowe. Louis Petersen was a Chemical Engineer from New York. After a 7 year marriage, Daureen started working for the IRS. She was promoted from data entry to a tax consultant in the years she worked there and retired from the IRS with benefits. Daureen moved from Topsfield to Salem and then retired in Rowe after renovating the property. She became a Trustee at the Rowe Library.



Daureen always helped and guided her children and tenants. Always rented to young people because she believed in our youths.



Daureen was smart, witty, kind and well read. She is called by one of her children "the best Mom in the world" and a "best friend". She will be missed by many.



Funeral services will be held in Rowe on August 10th.

