David A. Gunn, 94, of Greenfield, MA, passed away April 29, 2020 at home, following a period of failing health. Born April 19, 1926, he was the eldest of four, born of George and Alice Gunn of Montague Center. Dave resided in Montague Center all of his life until he and his wife Phyllis (Prasol) Gunn moved to Greenfield in 1977. Phyllis predeceased him in 2014 after 65 years of marriage.
Dave enjoyed an idyllic childhood on a small farm near the center of Montague Center. He and his siblings spent their free time roaming the woods and fields behind their home. Dave also delivered newspapers on horseback.
He is survived by two of his three siblings, Winifred "Wink" (Gunn) Watson of Bernardston and his younger brother, Sanford (and Fay) Gunn of East Syracuse, New York. His sister, Dorothy (Gunn) Hmieleski, predeceased him in 2015. Wink describes Dave as the "quintessential older brother."
Dave attended school in Montague and graduated from Turners Falls High School in 1944, where he played in the band and was on the football team. He was also active in the Montague Congregational Church's youth group and enjoyed their many activities. He served in the Army during and after World War II, first in Italy and then in Boston.
Dave first worked with his father in the logging business and then took a job with Gordon Linen Services, for whom he drove truck for over thirty years, delivering linens to the UMass Campus and later all over Massachusetts and parts of Connecticut. While living in Montague Center, he became a volunteer fireman and served until he moved to Greenfield, rising to the rank of Lieutenant, and for a shorter time as a Water Commissioner.
David enjoyed fishing with his children and grandchildren, playing cards with his fellow firemen, dancing, bowling, and enjoying our New England sports teams. Family was always important to Dave and he and Phyllis spent many Sundays visiting their parents and other family members.
He leaves behind his loving family: Judy (Gunn) Rose and her husband John of South Deerfield; David Gunn Jr. and his wife Lisa of Friendship, ME; Steve Gunn of Greenfield; and Debra (Gunn) Kelly and her husband Pat of Greenfield; grandchildren/great grandchildren, John Rose III and his wife Jamie and son Gavin of Columbus, OH; Jacob Rose and his wife Cheri and son Callin of Greenfield; Kelsea (Gunn) and her husband Staff Sgt. James Downes and sons Aiden and Aaron of Jber, AK; Kyla Kelly of Chicopee; Rylen Kelly of Greenfield; and Jayna Kelly who resides in the Berkshires.
Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be planned for later. Special thanks to Hospice, Charlene Manor, Baystate Franklin Hospital, Lifepath, and Emily in the cardiology department at Baystate Franklin for their care. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dave's memory may be made to Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 329 Conway St., Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301, or to the Montague Center Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 237, Montague Center, MA 01351 or to the Faith Church. 331 Silver Street, Greenfield, MA 01301 or to the Sunderland Congregational Church, P.O. Box 453, Sunderland, MA 01375.
The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Recorder on May 6, 2020.