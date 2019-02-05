Obituary Guest Book View Sign

David A. Kassing, 67, passed away on Sunday (1/27/19) at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield after a brave battle with cancer. Born on May 20, 1951 in Belleville, Illinois, he was the son of Louis Kassing and Doris Fabry (husband Paul). He was a 1969 graduate of Frontier Regional High School. David married Kathy Zahn on May 22, 1976 in Colrain.



David was a machine operator at Deerfield Plastics until retirement in 2009. He was a member of the South Deerfield Polish Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2758. He was a talented musician and played with several local bands over the years. David loved the Patriots, horseshoes, traveling and spending time with family and friends.



Survivors include his wife Kathy, daughter Amanda Dyer, son-in-law Corey and grandson Wyatt of West Chesterfield, NH. He also leaves behind his siblings; Robin Fabry (Maureen) of Milford and Mark Fabry of Sunderland; as well as his brother-in-law Ed Zahn (Marcy), his Aunt Carol Basara, his Uncle Nooser Rutherford and several nieces, nephews and cousins. David will also be missed by a large circle of friends who he considered family.



The family would like to welcome close friends and family to join with them to celebrate David's life on Sunday (2/10/19) at 1:00 p.m. at the South Deerfield Polish Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to The Dana Farber Cancer Institute of Boston or the Colrain Volunteer Ambulance, Main Rd., Colrain, MA 01340. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.

