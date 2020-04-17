Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David A. Yetter. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

David A. Yetter, 93 of Warner St., died at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020.



David was born in Greenfield on August 15, 1926 the son of Frank J. Yetter, Sr. and Mildred (Brown) Yetter, He attended local schools and was a graduate of Greenfield High School, class of 1944.



A veteran of WWII, David enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 5, 1945 and was honorably discharged on November 30, 1946 having attained the rank of Sgt. He was stationed in the Philippines as well as Japan, in the 33rd and 25th Division Bands.



After returning from the service, David and his brother Frank "Jake" Yetter, opened Yetter the Florist, Inc. in Greenfield. They co-owned the business for 43 years and David retired in 1989.



Dave loved listening and making music, playing golf, gardening and pickling beets, spending time at Laurel Lake, and traveling to places like Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Florida.



He was married to Lucretia B. (Marshall) in 1948 and they were together for 20 years before her passing in 1968.



In 1969 he married Priscilla A. (Horton) Wightman, celebrating over 50 years of marriage.



Beside his wife, his survivors include son David A. Yetter, Jr and his wife Jane, son Richard M. Yetter and his wife Diane, son William B. Yetter and his wife Sandy, son Jay D. Wightman and his wife Linda, Mark A. Wightman, Janice Wightman, grandchildren; Melissa (Tim), Eric (Barb), Fred (Amanda), Tara, Chris (Juilianne) Carissa (Matt), Jeremy, Dawn (Kevin), great grandchildren; Jack and Dylan Martin, Tyler and Cody Yetter, Savanna Aldrich, Haylee Deleo, Kevin and Cara Michaud, and several nieces and nephews.



David was predeceased by his brother Frank "Jake" and his wife Marion Yetter, brother Sidney and Dorothy Yetter, sister Rosemarie Snapp, son-in-law John Prasch, and his granddaughters husband Scott Deleo.



David's family wishes to acknowledge the tremendous care he received from the Connecticut River Internists, Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Charlene Manor Extended Care, Comprehensive Home Care, VNA Nurses, Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, the Greenfield Fire Dept and AMR Ambulance.



Private services will be held at a later date.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a message to the family, please visit





David A. Yetter, 93 of Warner St., died at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020.David was born in Greenfield on August 15, 1926 the son of Frank J. Yetter, Sr. and Mildred (Brown) Yetter, He attended local schools and was a graduate of Greenfield High School, class of 1944.A veteran of WWII, David enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 5, 1945 and was honorably discharged on November 30, 1946 having attained the rank of Sgt. He was stationed in the Philippines as well as Japan, in the 33rd and 25th Division Bands.After returning from the service, David and his brother Frank "Jake" Yetter, opened Yetter the Florist, Inc. in Greenfield. They co-owned the business for 43 years and David retired in 1989.Dave loved listening and making music, playing golf, gardening and pickling beets, spending time at Laurel Lake, and traveling to places like Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Florida.He was married to Lucretia B. (Marshall) in 1948 and they were together for 20 years before her passing in 1968.In 1969 he married Priscilla A. (Horton) Wightman, celebrating over 50 years of marriage.Beside his wife, his survivors include son David A. Yetter, Jr and his wife Jane, son Richard M. Yetter and his wife Diane, son William B. Yetter and his wife Sandy, son Jay D. Wightman and his wife Linda, Mark A. Wightman, Janice Wightman, grandchildren; Melissa (Tim), Eric (Barb), Fred (Amanda), Tara, Chris (Juilianne) Carissa (Matt), Jeremy, Dawn (Kevin), great grandchildren; Jack and Dylan Martin, Tyler and Cody Yetter, Savanna Aldrich, Haylee Deleo, Kevin and Cara Michaud, and several nieces and nephews.David was predeceased by his brother Frank "Jake" and his wife Marion Yetter, brother Sidney and Dorothy Yetter, sister Rosemarie Snapp, son-in-law John Prasch, and his granddaughters husband Scott Deleo.David's family wishes to acknowledge the tremendous care he received from the Connecticut River Internists, Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Charlene Manor Extended Care, Comprehensive Home Care, VNA Nurses, Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, the Greenfield Fire Dept and AMR Ambulance.Private services will be held at a later date.Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a message to the family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close