David Anthony Morrissey beloved husband of Marlene (Perry) Morrissey passed peacefully after a brief illness at Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care at Dartmouth Hitchcock on June 9, 2020.David, "Iggy or Bald Man", was born in Greenfield, MA on January 19, 1942 and was the son of Hedwidge "Eddie" (Lupien) Morrissey and Raymond "Chappie" Morrissey.After graduation from Greenfield High School in Massachusetts, David proudly enlisted and served the US Army 15th Infantry Regiment, he was recognized as the "Can Do Soldier" of the year and quickly promoted to Sergeant after only 24 months of service, and honorably discharged in 1963.He was self-employed for many years with Service Master and later at Absolute Cleaning before retiring.David was a member of The VFW and the American Legion. He married Marlene (Perry) Morrissey July 9th 1988. David and Marlene have countless camping trips to remember being their favorite way to vacation.He leaves behind his wife Marlene and three sons, David Morrissey, Jr. of Stowe, VT and his wife Kim, Todd Morrissey of Rutland, VT and Eric Morrissey of Purcellville, VA and his wife Janelle. David has three grandchildren, Ollie, Todd, and David. He also leaves behind his siblings Michael (Diane) Morrissey, Nancy (James) Hickey and Ellen (Michael) Kelton all of Greenfield, MA and Deneige Williams of Louisiana. He also leaves nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews and cousins.David was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Raymond "Pat" and Richard.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.