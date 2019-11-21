Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Bradley "Brad" Sullivan. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

On November 18, 2019, Brad Sullivan, 58, peacefully passed away in the arms of his wife, Donna. Brad was born September 7, 1961, to David Leonard Sullivan III and Margaret Bradley Sullivan.



Brad grew up in Richmond, Virginia, and graduated with High Distinction from the University of Virginia in 1983. He loved the University of Virginia, and always cheered on UVA in basketball and other sports. "Go Hoos!" was an oft-heard phrase.



He went on to earn his Ph.D. in English from Ball State University. It was at Ball State that he met his future wife, Donna Beck. After graduating, he and Donna and their two children, Luke and Mariah, moved to Fort Myers, Florida where he had been hired as a founding faculty member at Florida Gulf Coast University. Here he met Win Everham, who became a life-long friend, and someone who helped Brad immensely in the last months of his life. Eventually the family moved to Massachusetts where Brad was a tenured professor and taught at a private New England college.



Brad loved teaching and helping students to gain an appreciation of learning and literature. He loved music and words, and had published a book and poetry. He loved being outdoors, whether on the water or on a hiking trail. He loved nature and animals, and particularly the family's precious cats; he relished his time with Alex, Olive, Lola, and Terry, and was well known for telling cat-antics stories. The cats brought daily laughter and entertainment to him.



Besides his wife and children (Luke Sullivan, Irving, TX and Mariah Sullivan, Northampton, MA), whom he loved beyond measure, Brad is survived by his dear parents, David Leonard Sullivan III and Margaret Bradley Sullivan of Richmond, VA, and his beloved brother, Charles Randolph Sullivan (Terri) and nephews Andrew and Noah, also of Richmond. Above all else, Brad loved his family and the time spent with his family.



Brad had Type I (Juvenile) diabetes for 48 years. In the last years of his life, he battled numerous complications and pain. He is now out of pain, and we hope he is shooting hoops, hiking, camping, running, dancing to Joni Mitchell and James Taylor songs, body surfing, writing poetry, rollerblading, and throwing the football. He will be forever in our hearts.



As Brad said in his poetry:



The world is hard, but oh



What a place to be,



And to be together,



Walking on the golden sands of life.



Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (



