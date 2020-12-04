David Carl Mankowsky, age 73, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 in Port Charlotte, FL. His loving wife, Hong Mankowsky, was by his side at the transition. David was born December 28, 1946 in Brattleboro, VT to Carroll and Madelyn (Whitney) Mankowsky of Millers Falls, MA.
David graduated from Ralph C. Mahar High School in Orange, MA and the University of Massachusetts with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering in 1969, where he was a member of the Phi Mu Delta fraternity. He was drafted into the United States Army and was able to finish his education through the UMass ROTC program. He served as a First Lieutenant in the Infantry in the war in Vietnam, and was awarded a Purple Heart, resulting from a life-changing injury, on January 26, 1971.
Upon his return to civilian life, David settled in Montague, MA and worked in Franklin County for over 20 years in various capacities, most recently as Administrator of the Franklin Regional Transit Authority (FRTA). He served on the Board of Directors of the Stavros Center for Independent Living located in Amherst, MA. After retirement, David moved to Port Charlotte, FL where he lived a peaceful life on the Charlotte Harbor with his family.
David is predeceased by his parents. He leaves behind his beloved spouse Hong Mankowsky and their son Troy of Port Charlotte, his two daughters, Erica Mankowsky and her partner, Greggory Lang, of Greenfield, MA, and Lisa (Mankowsky) Smith and her husband, Christopher, of Falls Church, VA and their mother Charlene Golonka. He also leaves two grandchildren, Samantha Smith and Braeden Smith. He is additionally survived by his brother Paul Mankowsky and wife, Kathy, of Naples, FL, their daughters and families, as well as aunts, uncles and many cousins.
David was a kind, gentle man, loving husband and father, and an American hero.
A private service was held in North Fort Meyers, FL on Friday, December 4th. A gathering of family and friends also will be planned when safely possible.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, a donation can be offered to the Dakin Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101 (www.dakinhumane.org/tribute-donation.html
) or to the Tinh Quang Temple, 7801 Rich Road, North Fort Myers, FL 33917.