Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

David E. Fisher Sr., 74, of East River St. died Saturday (9-14-19) at home. He was born in German Flatts, NY March 9,1945 the son of Alfred and Arettia (Arnold) Fisher.



David was a logger with his dad and brothers for many years; then he was an owner/operator of a log truck, hauling logs from loggers to sawmills. He drove trailer truck for several years for different owners including hauling meat from the east coast to the west coast of the United States. He ending his working years working at a farm in Northfield, MA until his retirement.



He enjoyed racing, travelling to many races from small short tracks to Nascar with his sister Sally and brother in law Joe but enjoyed mostly Monadnock Speedway as he knew many drivers and rooted loud for his favorites.



He leaves his wife of 24 years Cindy (Smith) his three children; Melissa Sue Wilder and her husband David of Wendell, David E Fisher Jr and his companion Erin of Montague, Richard Fisher and his companion Raven of Brattleboro, VT; and Cindy's children; Clayton Brunette of Erving, Amy Grover and her husband Jeff of Northfield and Patrick Brunette and his significant other Megan of Northfield, and his grandchildren, Amanda and Melissa Vigue; Ashley, Morgan, Cameron and Keagon Fisher; Victoria and Jason Meuse, Aaron, Nicole and Traelor Fisher, Aiden Aldrich, Blake Grover, Maxon Brunette, Trevor Brunette, Nathaniel Brunette and seven great grandchildren.



David also leaves siblings Sally and her husband Joe Bagdonas from Orange, Leon Fisher and his wife Cheryl from Brookfield MA. He also leaves many nieces, nephew, great nieces, great nephews and many, many friends.



He was predeceased by his father and mother, Alfred Paul Fisher and Arettia A. Fisher, brothers, Raymond, Bucky, Alfred M., William Sr, Ervin Sr, Dalton Sr; sisters Monafay and Alice.



Services will be Thursday (9-19-19) at 10 AM at Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal St. Greenfield, MA. Burial will follow at Northfield Farms Cemetery. A calling hour will be from 9 AM until service time.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006



For condolences, please visit

David E. Fisher Sr., 74, of East River St. died Saturday (9-14-19) at home. He was born in German Flatts, NY March 9,1945 the son of Alfred and Arettia (Arnold) Fisher.David was a logger with his dad and brothers for many years; then he was an owner/operator of a log truck, hauling logs from loggers to sawmills. He drove trailer truck for several years for different owners including hauling meat from the east coast to the west coast of the United States. He ending his working years working at a farm in Northfield, MA until his retirement.He enjoyed racing, travelling to many races from small short tracks to Nascar with his sister Sally and brother in law Joe but enjoyed mostly Monadnock Speedway as he knew many drivers and rooted loud for his favorites.He leaves his wife of 24 years Cindy (Smith) his three children; Melissa Sue Wilder and her husband David of Wendell, David E Fisher Jr and his companion Erin of Montague, Richard Fisher and his companion Raven of Brattleboro, VT; and Cindy's children; Clayton Brunette of Erving, Amy Grover and her husband Jeff of Northfield and Patrick Brunette and his significant other Megan of Northfield, and his grandchildren, Amanda and Melissa Vigue; Ashley, Morgan, Cameron and Keagon Fisher; Victoria and Jason Meuse, Aaron, Nicole and Traelor Fisher, Aiden Aldrich, Blake Grover, Maxon Brunette, Trevor Brunette, Nathaniel Brunette and seven great grandchildren.David also leaves siblings Sally and her husband Joe Bagdonas from Orange, Leon Fisher and his wife Cheryl from Brookfield MA. He also leaves many nieces, nephew, great nieces, great nephews and many, many friends.He was predeceased by his father and mother, Alfred Paul Fisher and Arettia A. Fisher, brothers, Raymond, Bucky, Alfred M., William Sr, Ervin Sr, Dalton Sr; sisters Monafay and Alice.Services will be Thursday (9-19-19) at 10 AM at Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal St. Greenfield, MA. Burial will follow at Northfield Farms Cemetery. A calling hour will be from 9 AM until service time.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Sept. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close