David E. Lewis of Greenfield passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born in Greenfield, MA to Deborah (LaPlante) and David Lewis on March 14, 1974.
In addition to his parents, David leaves behind his beloved children: Deanna Lewis of Marshfield, Aaron Lewis of Plymouth, Megan McCardle of Tacoma, WA, Sarah Lewis of Halifax and Gavin Lewis of Plymouth, brother: Jeffrey Lewis, sister: Samantha Racine. David was also the cherished grandfather to three and Uncle to one. David was a son, father, grandson, brother, father, grandfather, nephew, cousin, and friend. He will be missed by all who know him.
Services will be private. In remembrance of David please consider donating in David's name to Project Turnabout, 861 Main St., Weymouth, MA 02190. Arrangements by Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton, MA. To leave an online condolence please visit, www.r-mfh.com
