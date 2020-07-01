David Francis Willis, born in Greenfield, May 7, 1938, son of Beatrice Deneault and Albert E. Willis died in New Port Richey, FLA on June 13, 2020 at the age of 82.David was a paperboy for the Recorder Gazette, a clerk at the A&P, worked in the tobacco fields in Connecticut, graduated from Greenfield High School in 1956 and was in the USMC from 1956-1958.David had a beautiful tenor voice and studied voice in San Antonio, TX, Boston, MA and ultimately in Naples, Italy at the Conservatorio San Pietro a Majella. David also studied privately with Italian baritone Ugo Savarese in Naples.David married Barbara Coles of Encinitas, CA in 1963 in Naples. In 1969 David switched from voice to painting and sculpting which he lived and breathed until his death. During his active career as a sculptor, he had exhibits in Germany, England, Italy, Tokyo Japan, Okinawa and Taiwan. His Taiwan exhibit was at the Fine Arts Museum in Taipei in 1987.David and Barbara traveled extensively with their children Leila, Isaac and Max.When David retired to live in Florida, he continued to sculpt and paint, but no longer held exhibits. He created because that was who he was and his heart knew he had to do, which he did until shortly before his death.David is survived by his brother Al, his wife Barbara and his two sons Isaac and Max. Leila predeceased him in 2017.My love has died, my reason d'etre, a son of Greenfield, an artist for this world.Submitted by Barbara Coles Willis.