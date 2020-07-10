On June 30, 2020 David J. Pierson passed away following a series of strokes which had left him debilitated and in a rest home for several years in Niceville, Florida. Born in Boston on June 15, 1937, He was the son of James and Madelene Pierson, late of Greenfield, Massachusetts where he grew up.



Dave was a wonderful friend to many. One said, "We have lost a giant of a friend." He also loved all sports. A fanatic Red Sox fan, he carried the hat and the spirit of Red Sox Nation with him throughout his life. He also carried a soft spot in his heart for all animals.



Dave attended Greenfield local schools and Deerfield Academy, graduating Greenfield High School and Ohio Wesleyan University. He became a member of the Massachusetts National Guard, and then joined the first overseas group of Peace Corps volunteers, serving In the Philippine Islands.



Dave began his teaching and coaching career at the Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii and later became a teacher, coach and the business manager at Hawaii School for girls. He was also a life-long member of the Outrigger Canoe club in Honolulu. His itch for travel had not left, however, and he and his wife, Sandy, took a position with the Datex Corporation in Iran, teaching English to Imperial Iranian Naval students. The Iranian revolution cut their tenure short with Dave traveling to the airport hiding on the backseat floor of a car.



Back in Hawaii he became the General Manager of the Hawaii Plantation on the island of Maui, and before returning for another assignment abroad, this time to Saudi Arabia, Dave became general manager of a San Diego Padres farm team.



After his separation from Sandy he returned to stateside and settled in Mesquite Nevada where he supervised the Vacation Club Time Shares department at the five star Casa Blanca resort. He played serious senior softball, a lot of golf and got into politics, even running for mayor of Mesquite. An active leader in the Exchange Club there, he chaired their annual Mesquite Madness auction. His zest, enthusiasm and booming voice led him to become an auctioneer extraordinaire.



2004 was a highlight of Dave's life when his beloved Red Sox won their first World Series since 1916.



In 2005 Dave retired to Ajijic Mexico where he lived for 10 years before moving to Niceville Florida to be near his son and where he suffered a debilitating stroke. He leaves his son, Ryan, daughter in law, Alison, a grandson, James and a sister, Mary Miller of Chatham, Massachusetts.



Dave will be cremated and a private memorial gathering will be held in Greenfield in the fall.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store