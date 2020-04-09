Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. "DJ" Quagliaroli III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David J. (DJ) Quagliaroli, III, 55 passed away on April 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by loved ones. DJ was a Brother of the Free & Accepted Masons. DJ was predeceased by father David J. Quagliaroli, Jr. and mother Cynthia Ricker Pillai.



DJ leaves behind his wife Carrie Collins Quagliaroli, Meredith, NH; sister Lisa Coutu, Moultonboro, NH and brothers Corey and Kevin Richotte, Turners Falls, MA, two children Isabella and Roman (16 and 14) of Meredith, NH and three adult sons Robert (36), Anthony (34) and Luke (26), Middletown, CT. DJ has five grandchildren Makayla (16), Makenzie (14), AJ (7), David (5)and Dominic (5).



Born in 1965, DJ grew up in Wallingford, CT and Turners Falls, MA. DJ graduated from Franklin County Technical School in 1983. He ran his father's well drilling company East Coast Drilling & Boring, Wallingford, CT and later Thomas Well Drilling, NH and CT.In 1998 DJ and Carrie married and started an environmental drilling business DRAGIN Drilling,Wareham, MA. In 2008, DJ moved his family from Plymouth, MA to Meredith, NH.



A Masonic Ceremony followed by a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online memorials can be viewed atwww.forevermissed.com/djquagliaroliand facebook DJ Quagliaroli RIP. Published in Recorder on Apr. 9, 2020

