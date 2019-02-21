Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. Shea. View Sign

David L. Shea, 80, passed away at Elaine Center in Hadley, MA on February 17, 2019. He was born in Northampton, MA on June 15, 1938, the son of Earl and Theresa (Rogers) Shea. He attended Northampton schools including Smith Vocational School, and retired in 2006 from the Department of the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Leeds. David enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. As a younger man, he played guitar in rock-n-roll bands which he continued playing throughout his lifetime. He was also an avid Patriots fan watching the latest Super Bowl with a pride only longtime fans can appreciate.



David was predeceased by his wife, Clara (Nugent) Shea and brother Richard Shea. He will be missed by his sister, Ann Shea of Chicopee, his son Stephen Shea and wife Christine of Hatfield, daughters Veronica Knight of Deerfield and Kristina Knight of Montague and Sylvia (Sanger) Jennings of Simsbury, CT. He will also be missed by his grandchildren Levi David Shea, Alexandra Lewis, Kimberly Bode, Ashley Clark and many nieces and nephews.



Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton is handling the arrangements. Services to be held at a later date to be announced.



The Shea family would like to thank the staff at Elaine Center and Hospice of the Fisher Home for the wonderful care they provided David. Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of the Fisher Home 1165 North Pleasant Street Amherst, MA 01002.

