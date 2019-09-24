David Notter, 91 passed away peacefully in his sleep September 17, 2019. David and his wife of more than 60 years, Joyce Notter, lived on Oakman Street in Turners Falls for 30 years.
David was a US Army veteran who went on to have a long career at the US Postal Service. David also worked in the Turners Falls and Deerfield area at Thomas and Thomas Fly Fishing Co. and Milltech Inc. David was an avid fly fisherman and a voracious reader and will be sorely missed.
David is survived by his 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren in addition to his brother, Fred Notter and sister, Jean Casimano.
A memorial service will he held at a future date.
Published in Recorder on Sept. 24, 2019