David Notter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Notter.
Obituary
Send Flowers

David Notter, 91 passed away peacefully in his sleep September 17, 2019. David and his wife of more than 60 years, Joyce Notter, lived on Oakman Street in Turners Falls for 30 years.

David was a US Army veteran who went on to have a long career at the US Postal Service. David also worked in the Turners Falls and Deerfield area at Thomas and Thomas Fly Fishing Co. and Milltech Inc. David was an avid fly fisherman and a voracious reader and will be sorely missed.

David is survived by his 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren in addition to his brother, Fred Notter and sister, Jean Casimano.

A memorial service will he held at a future date.

logo
Published in Recorder on Sept. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.